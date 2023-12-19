Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:KGS) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 26th

Kodiak Gas Services’ (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 26th. Kodiak Gas Services had issued 16,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $256,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Kodiak Gas Services’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

KGS opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77. Kodiak Gas Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.79 million. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

