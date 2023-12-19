Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

EXAS opened at $64.60 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

