Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 305.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 305.50 ($3.86).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.73) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
LON LGEN opened at GBX 244.90 ($3.10) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83. The stock has a market cap of £14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 269.40 ($3.41).
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
