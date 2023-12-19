LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LMAT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 541.7% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

