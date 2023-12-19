LGBTQ100 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

LGBTQ100 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61. 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.
LGBTQ100 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.
