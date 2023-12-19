Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after acquiring an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,639,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

LBRT stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $213,795.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,004,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,961,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $213,795.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,004,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,961,093.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,193 shares of company stock worth $3,399,165. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.