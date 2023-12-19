Limoneira (LMNR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 10/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 21st. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LMNR opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Limoneira by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Limoneira by 177.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Limoneira by 26.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

