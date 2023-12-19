Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 452.10 ($5.72) and last traded at GBX 476 ($6.02). 7,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 21,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.07).
Literacy Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 473.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 480.50. The stock has a market cap of £285.60 million, a PE ratio of 363.36 and a beta of -0.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Kevin Dady purchased 20,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 490 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($123,940.81). 60.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Literacy Capital Company Profile
Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.
