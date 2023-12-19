Lockheed Martin Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $27.19 Per Share (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $27.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $27.05. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $446.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.48 and its 200-day moving average is $445.41. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

