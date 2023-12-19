LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider David Barral Acquires 179,176 Shares

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) insider David Barral purchased 179,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £397,770.72 ($503,061.49).

David Barral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, David Barral bought 48,083 shares of LSL Property Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £119,245.84 ($150,810.47).

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

Shares of LSL stock opened at GBX 230 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £239.15 million, a PE ratio of -353.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. LSL Property Services plc has a 52-week low of GBX 213 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.84). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 238.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

LSL Property Services Cuts Dividend

LSL Property Services Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,692.31%.

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

