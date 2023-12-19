Luis Francisco Machado Sells 1,000 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $368.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $150.88 and a 12-month high of $378.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.