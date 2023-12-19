Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Trading Down 6.2%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60. 101,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 96,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Luokung Technology Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Trading of Luokung Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Luokung Technology by 46.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 272,376 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luokung Technology during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Luokung Technology during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

