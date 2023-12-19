LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE LXP opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,545,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,096,000 after purchasing an additional 777,373 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,269,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,131,000 after buying an additional 440,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,971,000 after buying an additional 142,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

