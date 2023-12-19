MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.77. 1,170,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,890,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Specifically, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,349,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $528,600 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MannKind Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MannKind by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in MannKind by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

