Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $297,850.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Koopmans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of -91.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after buying an additional 477,731 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

