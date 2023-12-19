Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Get Masco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $69.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 27.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 235.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Masco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Masco by 111.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.