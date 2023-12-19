Medtronic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 74,726 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 404% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,821 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Get Medtronic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.