Medtronic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 74,726 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 404% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,821 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
