MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. Analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,993.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

