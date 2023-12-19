Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $7.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRSN. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of MRSN opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $237.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

