MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

NYSE MFA opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

