Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $94.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of MCHP opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

