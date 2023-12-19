MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Down 1.6%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 995,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,355,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.6 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.