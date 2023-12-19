Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,539 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Covea Finance raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 391,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,730,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,982 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 141,243 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 262,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,012,000 after buying an additional 88,843 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $372.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.