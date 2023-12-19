Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,659 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $372.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

