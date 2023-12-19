Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ninety One UK Ltd’s Largest Position

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,719,909 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 187,908 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.7% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,437,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $372.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

