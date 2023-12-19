Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covea Finance raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 391,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,730,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,982 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 141,243 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 262,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $372.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.36. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

