Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Miller Industries Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%.
Institutional Trading of Miller Industries
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Miller Industries
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.