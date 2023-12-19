Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Miller Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

Miller Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Miller Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Miller Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

