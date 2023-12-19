Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.13 and last traded at $44.13. Approximately 337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup raised Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MALRY
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
Mineral Resources Company Profile
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mineral Resources
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.