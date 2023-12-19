Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.13 and last traded at $44.13. Approximately 337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

Separately, Citigroup raised Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

