Mission Produce (AVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVO opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.40. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $3,003,339.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,438.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVO. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

