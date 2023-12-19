Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 5,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Naked Wines Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.
Naked Wines Company Profile
Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.
