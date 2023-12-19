Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Shares Up 0.3%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.34. 64,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 70,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $460.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $536,000.

About Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.