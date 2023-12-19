Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Navient by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Navient

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAVI. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Navient

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.