Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

NYSE NM opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

