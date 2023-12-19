Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $550.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $486.41 and last traded at $485.79, with a volume of 865977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $472.06.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.42.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.