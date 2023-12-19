Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 584 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,758 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $372.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.36.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

