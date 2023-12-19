New England Research & Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,398 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $372.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.36. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

