Nexus Uranium (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Trading Down 3.5%

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.44 and last traded at 0.44. 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.46.

Nexus Uranium Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.30 and its 200-day moving average is 0.23.

About Nexus Uranium

Nexus Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and silver ores. The company holds interest in the Wray Mesa uranium-vanadium project that covers an area of 6,282 acres located in the Uruvan mining district in Utah.

