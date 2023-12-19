Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Chairman Sells $244,530.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Bruce Atwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $76,740.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,113 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $235,467.32.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE NIC opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.75. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $85.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

