Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Sells $406,100.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $406,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,439,589.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NYSE NIC opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.75. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $85.20.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on NIC. Stephens cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIC

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after acquiring an additional 195,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after acquiring an additional 26,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 130.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 186,872 shares in the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

