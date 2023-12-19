Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,243 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 8.7% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $372.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

