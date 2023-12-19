Nordson Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Nordson in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $10.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.30. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $254.78 on Monday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $257.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.35 and its 200-day moving average is $234.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 225.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

