Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LON:ORIT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.50 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 89.40 ($1.13). Approximately 978,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,102,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.14).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £505.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,470.00 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.07.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

