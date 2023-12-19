Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Old Point Financial stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $28.87.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old Point Financial
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.