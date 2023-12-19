Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Old Point Financial stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $28.87.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Old Point Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

