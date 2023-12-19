Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

SEED stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.66.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEED. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.