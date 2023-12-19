Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

In related news, insider Scott A. Green acquired 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

