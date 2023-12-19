Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 511 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 121.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Covea Finance raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 391,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,982 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 141,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $372.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.36. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

