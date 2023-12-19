Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLHGet Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $28.98. 31,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 18,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLHFree Report) by 1,824.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

