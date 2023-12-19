Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $103.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $100.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 80.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $9,027,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

