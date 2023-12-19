Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50. 44,034 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 29,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $148.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDPL. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 118.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

