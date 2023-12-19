Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 37,421 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,421 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

